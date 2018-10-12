Mom Punches Son Trying To Pull Prank With Scary Mask Right In The Face

Sons, let this be a lesson to all you out there. If your mom has dynamite reflexes, it’s probably best not to try and pull a prank on her.

12-year-old Tylen Ellis in Chickasha, Oklahoma did not think his innocent little prank would turn out this way. He put on what appears to be a Chewbacca mask in an attempt to sneak up on his unsuspecting mother, Tashila Alexander, and scare the living daylights out of here. Of course, Mom was ready with a right cross.

See what happens when you try and prank your mother?!

Via NY Post