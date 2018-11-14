Monument To 'House Of Cards' Claire Underwood At Dallas Love Field

A monument to a fictional president is now standing near the ticket counters at Love Field.

Producers of the Netflix show, "House of Cards" have set up a statue of Claire Underwood, played by actress Robin Wright.

People arriving from other parts of the country stopped by and started taking pictures.

In the Netflix show, Underwood's character is a native of Dallas.

A plaque on the statue says Underwood was the 47th President of the United States.

The statue will stay on display through tomorrow.

A monument to “House of Cards’” Claire Underwood will be up thru tomorrow at Love Field. The character is from Highland Park. A Passenger stopping to take a picture says, “It’s super cool,” but, “she was super evil, also.” pic.twitter.com/Rgca4WxHxK — Alan Scaia (@scaia) November 13, 2018

MORE FROM 1080 KRLD