More North Texans Choosing to Work From Home

How many hours a year do you spend in traffic? A recent study shows we in DFW spent 54 hours doing such in 2017.

With throngs of folks moving to DFW each and every month, the congestion on the roads is at an all-time high. In fact, Dallas has the fifth-longest commute time out of 27 U.S. cities in a recent study. Yikes!

Daniel Rymas of the staffing company Robert Half tells NBC5: "People are looking for more than a good salary. The commute to work is a key factor."

The tech industry leads the way in at home work. Authentic Jobs is one site offering these opportunities.

