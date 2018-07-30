Can You Guess The Most Popular Cocktail In Texas? Hint: It's Tequila-Based!

Sometimes, there's nothing better than winding down these incredibly hot summer days with a nice, cool cocktail (granted you're over 21 of course).

Everyone has their favorite drink of choice, but with each state, their is an obvious front runner for the state's choice of cocktail as a whole. For Texas, the answer should be pretty obvious, right? We did invent the frozen margarita machine after all, so it's really no contest.

Texans love their tequila, no doubt, which is why our favorite cocktail as a state is....the Paloma. Surprise!

Versus Reviews found their data combing through Google searches for recipes, garnishes, images, and glassware inquires from each state. And for Texans, we wanted to know everything about the Paloma, a mix of tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, sugar or simple syrup, and club soda, served with a salt rim and lime wedge.

As far as the rest of the country, here are each state's favorite cocktails:

Via Guide Live