Musical Acts Announced For Free State Fair Concerts

The State Fair of Texas has unveiled the headliners for its free Chevrolet Main Stage concert series.

Ludacris and Hunter Hayes are among the musical acts that are set to perform.

The State Fair kicks off on September 28. All concert admissions are included with regular admission to the fair.

HEADLINER SCHEDULE

Friday, September 28:

Kraig Parker: 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 29:

Sevyn Streeter: 2:00 p.m.

Morris Day & the Time: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 30:

Michael Salgado: 5:30 p.m.

Friday, October 5:

Resurrection - A Journey Tribute: 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 6:

Aaron Watson: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 7:

Austin Mahone: 5:30 p.m.

Monday, October 8: TBA

Friday, October 12:

The Molly Ringwalds: 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 13:

Ludacris: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 14:

Hunter Hayes: 8:30 p.m.

Friday, October 19:

Bidi Bidi Banda Tribute: 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 20:

Casting Crowns: 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 21:

Banda Carnaval: 3:00 p.m.

