NBC Airing Reruns in Wake of Megyn Kelly Controversy; Show Could Be Cancelled

NBC talk show host Megyn Kelly is on the verge of losing her job. The 9 a.m. show, which follows the Today show, and reports say that it could be canceled in a matter of weeks.

Behind-the-scenes, she’s talked with her bosses about returning to her news and politics roots. NBC took Kelly from FOX News with a contract worth $70 million.

This week’s blackface controversy brought unwanted attention to Kelly and how poorly she's performed in the TV ratings. She apologized on Wednesday, but her management agency still dropped her. Sources say negotiations to move Kelly within the NBC News division started well before she stepped in it. (Variety)

NBC News utilized Megyn Kelly’s legal background to cover the Supreme Court nomination hearings.

From Premiere Prep