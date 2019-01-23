New Parents Can Now Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby With Colored Lasagna

January 23, 2019
Jenny Q
Features
Jenny Q
These days, it's all about the gender reveal party.

Couples will make a show of announcing whether or not their baby is a boy or girl.  Traditionally, we've seen cakes and balloons that are either pink or blue, depending on the sex, and how could we forget the gender reveal party involving fireworks that caused a 47,000-acre wildfire?

New parents in 2019, however, have some new options for revealing the gender of their baby...lasagna!  

Restaurant group Villa Italian Kitchen is offering gender reveal lasagnas, where the cheese is dyed either pink or blue!

The dish is available for $140, and feeds up to 12 people.  12 grossed-out, confused people. 

Via NY Post

 

Lasagna
food
gender reveal
Party
Parents
baby
pregnant
Children
Weird
Villa Italian Kitchen

