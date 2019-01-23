New Parents Can Now Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby With Colored Lasagna

These days, it's all about the gender reveal party.

Couples will make a show of announcing whether or not their baby is a boy or girl. Traditionally, we've seen cakes and balloons that are either pink or blue, depending on the sex, and how could we forget the gender reveal party involving fireworks that caused a 47,000-acre wildfire?

New parents in 2019, however, have some new options for revealing the gender of their baby...lasagna!

Restaurant group Villa Italian Kitchen is offering gender reveal lasagnas, where the cheese is dyed either pink or blue!

Lasagna is the gross new way to reveal your baby’s gender -- https://t.co/m4YkoQmLKh pic.twitter.com/OOSRNOCZvR — New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2019

The dish is available for $140, and feeds up to 12 people. 12 grossed-out, confused people.

Via NY Post