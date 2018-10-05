New Scrabble Dictionary Released; Adds 300 New Words

Players frustrated with not being able to use some of their new favorite words in the popular board game Scrabble may be in luck. Merriam-Webster and Hasbro have teamed up to publish a new edition of the Offical Scrabble Players Dictionary.

The new dictionary contains 300 new words including twerk, ew, sriracha, bestie, emoji, bitcoin, hivemind, macaron, beatdown, sheeple, yowza and facepalm.

The Scrabble dictionary is a reference book for the games players. The original version was published back in 1976 and is only updated twice a decade. The last update came in 2014.

“For a living language, the only constant is change. New dictionary entries reflect our language and our culture, including rich sources of new words such as communication technology and food terms from foreign languages,” says Peter Sokolowski, Editor at Large for Merriam-Webster. “The Official SCRABBLE Players Dictionary evolves to keep up with English as it is used today.”

According to a Hasbro press release, new words are added to the dictionary only if they meet certain criteria from the Scrabble rule-book, "words must be found in a standard dictionary and cannot be abbreviations, capitalized words, or words containing hyphens or apostrophes. All words must also be between 2 – 8 letters in length."

“SCRABBLE has been a game night staple for 70 years, and we’re excited to bring the game into its next decade with hundreds of current words like facepalm and emoji,” says Jonathan Berkowitz, President, Hasbro Brands. “Additions like these will add a new layer of fun to game night, making game play even more entertaining and relevant.”

The Sixth Edition of The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary will be sanctioned for use in tournament play in 2019. It is currently available in paperback and hardcover in the US and Canada. Digital versions of the dictionary are also available on iOS, Andriod, and Kindle.