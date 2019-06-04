New Study: Coffee Is Okay for Your Heart - Even 25 Cups Per Day!

New evidence indicates a whopping amount of daily coffee appears to have no negative impact on arteries.

The research was funded in part by the British Heart Foundation and implemented by Queen Mary University of London.

Individuals were divided into three groups based on consumption: less than one cup per day, one to three cups per day and four to 25 cups per day. People who drank more than 25 cups per day were excluded. Wait - there are people who drink more than 25 cups of anything per day?

The participants were examined via infrared pulse waves tests and MRI scans which showed no increases stiffness in blood vessels whether they drank one cup or 25 cups per day.

The latter group did make more bathroom trips.

