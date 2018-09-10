NFL: Aaron Rodgers, With Bum Leg, Stages Comeback for the Ages in Season Opener
September 10, 2018
We Cowboys fans have been far too often the recipient of a comeback from the NFL's highest-paid player.
But yesterday was simply unbelievable.
In the first half, Aaron Rodgers was carried off the field in a stretcher and you could feel the air getting sucked out of the Lambeau Field. And all of Wisconsin.
He returned, down 17-0, to arch rival Bears. TV close-ups showed him favoring his right leg; putting minimal weight on the left.
No biggie.
Multiple unanswered scores allowed the Pack to take the lead in stunning fashion.
Randall Cobb goes 75 YARDS!!!!!! --@packers have the lead! #CHIvsGB #GoPackGo— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2018
--: NBC pic.twitter.com/S3trWF5UoY
Packers win, 24-23.
Reminds me of another #12...