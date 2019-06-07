North Texans: Here’s Where to Find Free Donuts on Friday, June 7!

June 7, 2019
Jenny Q
Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

So many donuts, so much time.

Like, all day. Start now:

Sweet Daze in Richardson. Too pretty to eat. Almost.

Dunkin. Where? Everywhere!

Jarams in Lakewood and North Dallas. Six years of great reasons to get up early on weekends.

Shipley’s has been around longer than I have! (Long.) 16 North Texas locations.

Hypnotic in Dallas and Denton. They even have swoonworthy vegan donuts!

Kneady in Ft. Worth, made entirely from scratch!

Happy National Donut Day! So… where should be hit first?

Tags: 
Donuts
National Donut Day
freebies

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes