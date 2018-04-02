NYPD Officers Helps Deliver Baby On April Fool's Day

Two New York Police Department officers were thanked tremendously over the holiday weekend after helping a woman deliver her baby. Officer Stephen Koustoubardis had responded to a 911 call around 8 a.m. Sunday about a woman on the side of the road in labor. When police arrived they found her husband on the driver's side attempting to deliver the baby. The couple was parked on the side of the road in the Upper East Side.

In an interview with CBS New York, Officer Koustoubardis talked about what happened when he and Officer Vincent Chiang arrived on the scene, "At that time, we were flagged down by the husband that was already with her at the driver's side of the vehicle and pretty much delivering the baby in labor at that moment, and I stepped in and assisted the husband."

Officer Chiang also admitted they normally don't handle situations like this but their instincts and training had kicked in and they were just happy they could help.