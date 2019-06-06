Oops, Wrong Bridge; Raptors Get Razzed for Twitter Error
June 6, 2019
The Toronto Raptors are clearly a mean fighting machine in this Twitter photo as they head to Oakland to potentially dethrone the Golden State Warriors. Caption: "Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle." However…
Not all bridges lead to Oracle Arena and the wrong one is depicted.
Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle. #WeTheNorth | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/WHDkqIXPe6— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 5, 2019
Yep, the Bay Area Bridge is not as famous or scenic as the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, but it is the bridge they need to cross for the battle - as tweeters were quick to point out.
They must have used Waze https://t.co/8p4rc0LqJR— Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 5, 2019