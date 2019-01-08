Overcrowding May Force Dallas Animal Shelter Euthanize Healthy Dogs

Healthy dogs could be put down at the Dallas Animal Shelter unless homes are found for them soon.

The shelter said it is currently over capacity despite having a record-setting December. But Manager Whitney Hanson says they took in sixty percent more dogs in December 2018 than in December 2017.

The increase is due to more animal control officers being hired which has led to more loose dog captures.

There are more than 500 dogs at the shelter now and only 492 kennels according to officials.

Hanson says dogs that have been there a while can be adopted for little or no cost.

If you are interested in adopting a dog you can get more information on the City of Dallas website right HERE.