Paul McCartney's 19-Year-Old Grandson Looks A Whole Lot Like Grandpa
July 12, 2018
Arthur McCartney, son of Paul McCartney's daughter Mary, joined his mom at Wimbledon. We can't help but do a double take.
6 July, 2018#PaulMcCartney and his grandson #ArthurDonald in St. John's Woods, London pic.twitter.com/pbfT5fYdrE— John Fernandini (@JhonFernandini) July 7, 2018
Check out those lips and eyebrows! Yeah yeah yeah... !
Arthur is a 19-year-old Yale student who, btw, recently had a drink with Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe. Speaking of spitting images...