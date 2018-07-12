Paul McCartney's 19-Year-Old Grandson Looks A Whole Lot Like Grandpa

July 12, 2018
Paul McCartney

Arthur McCartney, son of Paul McCartney's daughter Mary, joined his mom at Wimbledon. We can't help but do a double take.

Check out those lips and eyebrows! Yeah yeah yeah... !

Arthur is a 19-year-old Yale student who, btw, recently had a drink with Reese Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe. Speaking of spitting images...

