Paul McCartney: Back To Number-One
The former Beatle is atop a Billboard chart for the first time in 36 years.
Paul McCartney's new album, Egypt Station, is number-one this week on the Billboard 200 album chart. It's the eighth chart-topping album of McCartney's post-Beatles career, but his first since Tug of War, in 1982. He also has 19 number one albums with The Beatles -- 14 made while they were together and five with collections released after their breakup.
Thanks to all our fabulous fans and the whole team behind this record for making it number one - yippee! Love Paul x #egyptstation ------
Other stats:
It's his first solo or Wings album to debut at number-one. Previously, Flaming Pie debuted at number-two in 1997 as did the Wings compilation Wingspan: Hits and History in 2001.
Four of the five Beatles compilations that reached number-one debuted in that position.
