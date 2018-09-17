Paul McCartney: Back To Number-One

The former Beatle is atop a Billboard chart for the first time in 36 years.

Paul McCartney's new album, Egypt Station, is number-one this week on the Billboard 200 album chart. It's the eighth chart-topping album of McCartney's post-Beatles career, but his first since Tug of War, in 1982. He also has 19 number one albums with The Beatles -- 14 made while they were together and five with collections released after their breakup.

Other stats:

It's his first solo or Wings album to debut at number-one. Previously, Flaming Pie debuted at number-two in 1997 as did the Wings compilation Wingspan: Hits and History in 2001.

Four of the five Beatles compilations that reached number-one debuted in that position.

