Here’s Paul McCartney’s Setlist From Globe Life Park Concert

June 17, 2019
Jenny Q

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

What, no Yesterday?

Well… if he’d played them all we’d still be there this morning. (That’d be okay)

Paul McCartney’s three hour show on a warm & windy night at the ballpark included the following tunes, charming stories, vintage photos, and of course fireworks.

  1. Hard Day’s Night
  2. Junior’s Farm
  3. Can’t Buy Me Love
  4. Letting Go
  5. Who Cares
  6. Got To Get You Into My Life
  7. Come On To Me
  8. Let Me Roll It
  9. I’ve Got A Feeling
  10. Let ‘Em In
  11. My Valentine
  12. Nineteen Hundred Eighty Five
  13. Maybe I’m Amazed
  14. I’ve Just Seen A Face.
  15. In Spite Of All The Danger
  16. From Me To You
  17. Dance Tonight
  18. Love Me Do
  19. Blackbird
  20. Here Today
  21. Queenie Eye
  22. Lady Madonna
  23. Eleanor Rigby
  24. Fuh You
  25. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite
  26. Something
  27. Ob-La-Di-Ob-La-Da
  28. Band On The Run
  29. Back in the USSR
  30. Let It Be
  31. Live And Let Die 
  32. Hey Jude

ENCORES

  1. Birthday
  2. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
  3. Helter Skelter
  4. Golden Slumbers
  5. Carry That Weight
  6. The End

They say it’s his birthday… tomorrow (6/18). 77? Really?? ​

Tags: 
Paul McCartney
Setlist
Globe Life Park
Music
live music

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes