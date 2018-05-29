Pavement On Bridge In Grapevine Crumbles From Heat

Lets be honest, it's been pretty hot lately, and summer hasn't even officially started. In fact it's been so hot lately, that the heat we've been experiencing has now caused pavement to crumble on a bridge in Grapevine!

The portion of the affected area is on the eastbound part of Bass Pro Drive bridge over Sate Highway 121.

The service road is remaining open for the time being, but the bridge could possibly be closed all the way through Tuesday May 29, 2018. However TxDOT has reported that service crews are making good progress and the bridge should open sooner than later.

-source via ktvt.com