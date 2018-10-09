Peyton Manning Congratulates Drew Brees in Funny PSA: "You've Ruined That For Me"

The Superdome crowd knew it was coming, his family was on the sidelines, and a 62 yard TD pass put him over the top.

Drew Brees threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tre'Quan Smith last night and the New Orleans Saints quarterback became the NFL's all-time passing leader. Watch the video HERE.

Brees entered the Monday Night Football game in third place on the all-time list. He passed Brett Favre first and then overtook Peyton Manning on his way to a 43-19 blow-out win over the Washington Redskins. The game came to a halt for several minutes as he was mobbed by his teammates and then joined by his family. Drew was emotional and thanked his mother and grandfather "in heaven."

While Drew Brees was breaking Peyton Manning's record last night, Peyton was home slicing tomatoes.

PSA: message from Peyton Manning pic.twitter.com/DcZ8eTfXw8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2018

"Drew, for 1,000 days, I've held the all-time record for passing yards in the NFL. I've got to tell you it's been the greatest 1,000 days of my life. And thanks to you, that's over now. And you've ruined that for me," Manning declares.

Manning is then told that Brees is headed to replace Peyton atop the all-time touchdown record of 539.

"Also let this serve as the congratulations for the record, because as you see, I'm very busy. I don't have the time to keep doing these videos for you congratulating you," Manning said.

The video includes a photo of the two of them together when Peyton was a third year NFL quarterback and Drew was still in college.

No one deadpans like Peyton!

