Marriage Proposal

Picture Of Dad Photo-bombing His Daughter's Marriage Proposal Goes Viral

April 2, 2018
After being together for two years, Levi Bliss thought it was time to take his relationship further with girlfriend Allison Barron and proposed to her over the weekend.  

What would have been a beautiful romantic moment, quickly turned into something much more humourous when Allison's father appeared on a ridge overlooking the couple holding up a sign that said, "Say No".  After being shared online, the photo quickly went viral after being retweeted 67,000 times. 

The couple however did get engaged and turns out it was just a big practical joke.  

-source via cosmopolitan.com 

