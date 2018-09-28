Plane Lands On Water; All 47 Passengers Survive

September 28, 2018
Unbelievable photos bring back memories of the Miracle on the Hudson. 

An Air Niugini jet was attempting to land at an airport on Chuuk Island and landed on the ocean instead. 

Passengers and crew frantically ran for the emergency exits as the plane filled up with water. Rescues came from local fishermen and US Navy sailors in the area .

Seven people were taken to the hospital and one is listed in critical condition. It's unclear why the plane crash-landed. (USA Today

