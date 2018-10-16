Princess Eugenie, Daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Had a Royal Wedding This Weekend!

Remember when Prince and Andrew and Fergie had their babies? Well, the youngest one just got married.

Eugenie wed longtime partner Jack Brooksbank on Friday. The couple, engaged in January, have been together for seven years.

Congratulations to the newly married Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Zbj3dKtWbu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 12, 2018

In this second photograph released by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are pictured with other Members of the Royal Family including The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/GokSSy4TUb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 13, 2018

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today released official photographs from their Wedding Day.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were Page Boy and Bridesmaid respectively for the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. #royalweddding pic.twitter.com/SkIWiA3pXb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 13, 2018

Today Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle #RoyalWedding.



Follow @RoyalFamily for live coverage: https://t.co/uqqUJ53wQU pic.twitter.com/HNh1ZHMUZC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 12, 2018

Eugenie is 9th in line to the throne, behind big sis Beatrice. The two of them are fondly remembered for wearing creative hats:

I pray that TRH Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wear more conservative headwear tomorrow.



This is their only chance to help us forget those disasters from 2011.



Why do so many younger ladies believe that proper hats will make them look old? pic.twitter.com/N7Ws1Dvcuy — William Hanson (@williamhanson) May 18, 2018

Congratulations!

