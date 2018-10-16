Princess Eugenie, Daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Had a Royal Wedding This Weekend!

October 16, 2018
Jenny Q

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Remember when Prince and Andrew and Fergie had their babies? Well, the youngest one just got married.

Eugenie wed longtime partner Jack Brooksbank on Friday. The couple, engaged in January, have been together for seven years.

Eugenie is 9th in line to the throne, behind big sis Beatrice. The two of them are fondly remembered for wearing creative hats:

Congratulations!

Sarah Ferguson
Princess Eugenie

