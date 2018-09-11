Queen Guitarist Brian May Saw Bohemian Rhapsody And Gives It Thumbs Up

The Freddie Mercury - Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody is done, and the band has signed off on it after a screening of the final cut on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Brian May says, "It’s, in my humble opinion, stupendous, and does full justice to a dear friend. Respects and gratitude to the entire Bohemian Rhapsody team. The rest is in the hands of...all you folks out there... After roughly nine years of dogged determination, the day finally dawned. A moment to savor and remember."

Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters on November 2nd.

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer 2 (2018) Rami Malek Queen Movie

Queen are halfway through their Las Vegas residency. Brian says the fourth show was "the best night so far for me -- I got inspired. That’s the one to bootleg!"

They'll be at the Park MGM through September 22nd.

Movies about musicians rarely live up to the hype.

Exceptions: The Buddy Holly Story, La Bamba (Richie Valens), and What's Love Got to Do With It (Tina Turner).

​And, perhaps, Bohemian Rhapsody...!?