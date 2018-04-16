Research Shows Losing a Pet Can Be as Difficult as Losing a Person

According to a Harris poll, 90 percent of pet owners say they see their pet as part of the family, and another survey found that about 30 percent of pet owners felt grief and sadness for six months or more after the death of their pet.

Because of this, "paw-ternity" leave benefits are gaining in popularity. (Moneyish)

Research backs up the Harris poll. Losing a pet can drastically change our daily routine. The unconditional love given and received is not a cliche. It's common and natural to experience such with a pet. They're not complicated the way people are.

When my mate and I suddenly, shockingly lost our six-year-old dog earlier this year, I felt gutted. A colleague at work had gone through a similar loss of a pet and called it 'soul-crushing.'

Don't be embarrassed to grieve a pet for months or even years. Apparently, we're not alone.