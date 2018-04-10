Restaurants Offering Free Food Or Discounts On Tax Day

If you're like most Americans, then chances are you're not really looking forward to Tax Day, but turns out that April 17 won't be all that bad.

So if you're interested in saving yourself a bit of extra cash this year, check out one of these restaurants for either some food freebies or discounts!

Boston Market - Participating restaurants, not including mall locations, nationwide will have a $10.40 Tax Day Special that will include a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain drink.

Bruegger's Bagels - The bagel bakery starting April 11-17 is offering deals to buy a Big Bagel Bundle (13 bagels of your choice and two tubs of cream cheese) for $10.40 with a downloadable coupon.

Chili's - Offering $5 Cuervo Blue Margaritas, made with silver tequila, blue Curacao, and pineapple juice.

Chuck E. Cheese - April 17-19, the children’s restaurant will be offering a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of any large regular-priced pizza.

Firehouse Subs - Between April 17 and April 19 receive a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and a drink with this coupon.

Scholtzky's - The sandwich chain will be offering a free small original sandwich with the purchase of chips and a medium drink.

Sonic - The popular drive-in chain will be offering half-priced cheeseburgers all day April 17.

-source via people.com