Restroom Hand Dryers Are Blowing A Ton Of Feces Particles On You

We already know public restrooms aren't the cleanest places in the world. Unless you're going to Buc-ee's of course, but not every establishment can have restrooms that are meticulously cleaned all day long.

It just doesn't happen.

But even the most pristine restrooms are still subject to a variety of microbes and bacteria that just float in the air, and that's something that you just can't help. Which brings us to this particular debate: Paper towels or air dryers, which is cleaner?

A study out of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine just proved there is an absolute definitive answer. Researchers found that during a 30 second air dry, as many as 60 different bacterial colonies could be blown around. The air coming out of the dryers might be perfectly clean, but it pushes and spreads more bacteria air around than a paper towel would. Peter Setlow, the lead author of the study told the Business Insider, "The more air ya move? The more bacteria stick. And there are a lot of bacteria in bathrooms."

In fact, the "toilet plumes" that result every time you flush a toilet can shoot bacteria and....fecal particles as high as 15 feet into the air. And it's just floating around in the bathroom. And then it spreads every time you use an air dryer. Gross.

Believe it or not, though, studies have found that toilet seats are routinely cleaner than cell phones, office desk, and restaurant menus. Some would argue that exposure to all these microbes is good to build up your immune system, but it's still kind of gross to think about!

Via Business Insider