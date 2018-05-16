Robber Stops Mid-Burglary To Bust Out Some Dance Moves

CCTVs at a business in Fresno, CA. that was burglarized, caught something quite odd. While the establishment was being robbed, the theif decided to stop and take a dance break to celebrate his success.

Detectives discovered the dancing bandit while scaning through 3 days of security footage while investigating the burglary. The suspect was arrested near by while in possession of a laptop that was stolen from the business. Police continued to mention that the suspect also had a key to the building and one other that belonged to an office where the laptop was missing from.

Police discovered that he had multiple warrants, including a probation warrant. He was also arrested for giving false information as he used a fake name when taken into custody.

-source via nbclosangeles.com