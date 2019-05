Between this and the Roomba, life’s getting sweeter all the time.

Meet Hexa Plant: a six-legged robot that carries a potted plant on its head.

Video of This independent robot takes care of the plant on its head

With its light and heat sensors, it moves your geranium/cactus/fern to the appropriate sun exposure… and it dances when the plant needs water! (which is exactly what I do)

It’s not cheap, but it will save lives.