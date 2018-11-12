Roger Staubach To Be Awarded The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

November 12, 2018
Jenny Q

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Roger Staubach is about to add another accomplishment to his legendary career.

The Cowboys Hall of Famer is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  President Trump has selected Staubach to receive the honor, the nation’s highest for a civilian, along with Yankees legend Babe Ruth, and NFL Hall of Famer Alan Page.

Staubach will be among the first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

Via ESPN

