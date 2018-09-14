Need Help Passing A Kidney Stone? Hop On A Roller Coaster

Passing a kidney stone can be one of the most painful experiences for any person. Which is why you if you feel one coming on, you need to head to Six Flags immediately.

Research has found that riding a roller coaster has the potential to dislodge any kidney stone that might occur. The research just won the Ig Nobel Prize for Medicine, a parody of the actual Nobel prizes, but the science is sound after several years of study. It began when one of Professor David Wartinger's patients at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine returned from a family trip to Disney World, and reported that riding the Big Thunder Mountain ride dislodged one of his kidney stones. Thinking it was just a coincidence, he rode more coasters, and found more stones becoming dislodged. Professor Wartinger then constructed a silicone model of his patient's renal system, along with fake kidney stones.

He rode several roller coasters with it, and found the evidence true.

The most effective coasters to removing kidney stones are the ones that "rattle" the rider the most. Big Thunder Mountain proved effective due to its many up and down and side to side movements.

