Roseanne Barr Has Leaked How Her TV Character Will Be Killed

The Conners will continue, Rosanne, and writers must create a plausible departure.

Roseanne claimed on a podcast that the TV show will, “have her die of an opioid overdose. There’s nothing I can do about it. It's done. It's over. But it so cruelly insults the people who loved that family.”

Viewers of the Roseanne reboot may disagree.

Last season, her character became addicted to painkillers. She secretly hid opioids from the family. So an accidental overdose aligns with last season’s plot and what’s happening daily in the United States.

ABC canceled her show after backlash over a racist tweet. (E! News)

