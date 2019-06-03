Royal Wedding: Princess Grace’s Granddaughter, Charlotte, Marries In Monaco

June 3, 2019
Jenny Q

(Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images)

This is Princess Grace of Monaco’s first granddaughter to marry, and she seemed to draw inspiration from her iconic grandmother’s style.

Both Charlotte Casiraghi (daughter of Princess Caroline) and Princess Grace had civil ceremonies. Grace wore a pink brocade suit in 1956, created by an MGM costume designer. Charlotte wore a short lace brocade dress with long sleeves and three large bows in front, by designer Saint Laurent.

Just married #charlotte Casiraghi et #Dimitri Rassam #palais princier #monaco 1er juin 2019 #photo Éric Mathon, Palais Princier #dress by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent

A post shared by Françoise Dumas (@francoise.dumas) on

Charlotte’s new husband is French film producer Dimitri Rassam.

People magazine reports that at the reception Charlotte wore a necklace that appeared to be the famous Cartier diamond tiara given to her grandmother by Prince Rainier. 

Just married #charlotte Casiraghi et Dimitri Rassam #monaco #1er juin 2019 #photo by Felix Dol Maillot #la Vigie #dress and make up by #chanel

A post shared by Françoise Dumas (@francoise.dumas) on

Princess Grace Kelly was an Academy Award-winning actress before her marriage to Prince Rainier of Monaco. She died in 1982 at the age of 52. 

Princess Grace
Charlotte Casiraghi
royal wedding

