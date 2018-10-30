Sam's Club Now To Be First Grocery Store Fully Operational Without Cashiers Or Checkout Lines

Dallas will soon be home to Sam's Club Now, the first store of its kind, which will be fully operational without cashiers or checkout lines.

Sam's Club Now will rely solely on "scan-and-go" technology, where patrons can pay for items through a mobile app while they're shopping, rather than standing in a line after they've completed selecting their groceries. Jamie Iannone, CEO of SamsClub.com, said in a statement, "At its core, Sam's Club Now will be a technology lab that doubles as a live, retail club. It's where we will incubate, test and refine technologies to help define the future of retail."

The store will only be about 32,000 square feet, which is about a quarter of the size of most other establishments. Membership will still be required at Sam's Club Now, but this new location will also include "Member Hosts," who will act as sort of concierges for customers.

Sam's Club Now plans to open its doors by early November on Lower Greenville.

Via USA Today