Sandra Bullock Mourning Loss of Her Beloved Father

Sandra Bullock's father, John Bullock, has passed away at age 93.

The Oscar winner does not use social media, but her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, shared the news on Instagram, saying that John died "surrounded by family and friends... As a father, grandfather and World War 2 veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice. PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!”

Sandra’s mother, opera singer Helga Meyer, died of cancer at age 63 in 2000.

According to The National Enquirer, John Bullock had recently been in declining health for issues related to a farm accident in which he was crushed by a tractor decades ago.

