Secret Door In School Bathroom Reveals Hidden Shrine To Danny DeVito

November 16, 2018
Jenny Q
Danny De Vito

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/FXX/PictureGroup/Sipa USA).

Purchase College in New York has a secret hidden within its bathroom walls.

Behind a paper towel dispenser lay a secret room few know about.  At least, only a few knew about it before this went absolutely viral. 

A hole in a bathroom where a paper towel dispenser used to be located reveals a hidden room marked with graffiti that contains a makeshift secret shine to actor Danny DeVito.  A smiling Danny DeVito cutout rests in the corner, and it is surrounded by notes, packs of cigarettes, and a headshot of the man himself.

Handwritten instructions tell visitors of the shrine to “Leave An Offering for Our Lord and Savior Danny DeVito, Patron Saint of Trash Men.”

When the school found out about the shrine, not only did they seem to tolerate it, they've accepted it as part of itself.  They even extended an offer to DeVito to visit!

