Section Of Dallas North Tollway To Close This Weekend

November 9, 2018
Jenny Q
Southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway will close this weekend, north of the I-35E merge.

The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is planning to shut down the southbound lanes of the tollway at Oak Lawn starting at 8:00 pm Friday through 8:00 pm Sunday.

NTTA says crews need to close the southbound lanes to replace the center barrier and replace pavement. They will also restripe lanes.

Traffic will exit at Oak Lawn, then be detoured to Harry Hines to continue south.

NTTA says November is one of the lightest months for traffic on the Dallas North Tollway, but the entire tollway records about 714,500 transactions daily.

