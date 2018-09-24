See Emotional Tiger Woods Win First Tournament in Five Years

The man in red did it. Again.​

Tiger Woods took the PGA Tour Championship at age 42 - his first tournament win in five years - overcoming well-publicized personal and physical problems.

Video of Tiger Woods wins TOUR Championship for 80th victory on PGA TOUR 2018

Video of Tiger Woods on Tour Championship win: &#039;I just can&#039;t believe I&#039;ve pulled this off&#039; I NBC Sports

Tiger dominated at the East Lake Golf Club since round one, with only slight wavering on the back nine Sunday. He maintained a flawless 23-0 record when going into the final round leading by three strokes or more. (The New York Times)

It's win number 80 for Tiger.