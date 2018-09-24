See Emotional Tiger Woods Win First Tournament in Five Years

September 24, 2018
Tiger Woods

The man in red did it. Again.​

Tiger Woods took the PGA Tour Championship at age 42 - his first tournament win in five years - overcoming well-publicized personal and physical problems. 

Tiger dominated at the East Lake Golf Club since round one, with only slight wavering on the back nine Sunday. He maintained a flawless 23-0 record when going into the final round leading by three strokes or more. (The New York Times)

It's win number 80 for Tiger. 

