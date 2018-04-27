See The First Images Of Rami Malek Playing Freddie Mercury In Stills From "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Bohemian Rhapsody is an upcoming biopic focused Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the formation of his legendary band Queen.

Originally starring Sacha Baron Cohen in the lead role, Mr. Robot's Rami Malek signed on to play Mercury after Cohen left due to creative differences. Details on the film have been scarce, though finally, we have our first look at Malik portraying Mercury, alongside the other members of Queen on stage during a concert.

New stills of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in first footage of the Bohemian Rhapsody film pic.twitter.com/zfFJgyTRwY — best of rami (@bestoframimalek) April 26, 2018

Malek also premiered the first footage of the film at Fox’s CinemaCon presentation yesterday, though the clip presently has not been made available online. We do know the footage contains clips of Mercury asking to join a newly formed band, as well as clips of Queen performing "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Radio Gaga," "We Will Rock You," and "We Are the Champions."

Exclusive first look and first talk of the star who is portraying Freddy Mercury story about the music group Queen in the movie Rapsodia Bohemian Rhapsody : Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/r6QUl2zGOF — Fabian Waintal (@fabianw) April 26, 2018

Malek told the audience he was admittedly "nervous" after accepting the role, but recieved incredible praise from the surviving members of Queen. He said, "The greatest compliment I could get was the other day after Mr. Brian May emailed me after seeing the movie and saying how moved to tears he was, and that if Freddie were here today, he would not and could not be more proud of what we were able to achieve. And that is something I’m gonna take to the grave."

Bohemian Rhapsody will be released in theaters November 2nd.

