See Meghan Markle's Rescue Dog - Who's Getting His Own Book

September 11, 2018
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

You may have spotted the regal beagle sitting next to the queen before the royal wedding.

Guy's his name - and his rags to riches story sounds worthy of The Hallmark Channel!

His journey from Kentucky to Kensington Palace took the li'l Guy through Ontario, Canada, where the future princess adopted him three years ago.

The book: His Royal Dogness, Guy the Beagle: The Rebarkable True Story of Meghan Markle's Rescue Dog  will be released November 20th.

Rrrrrufff. 

