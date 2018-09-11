See Meghan Markle's Rescue Dog - Who's Getting His Own Book
You may have spotted the regal beagle sitting next to the queen before the royal wedding.
Guy's his name - and his rags to riches story sounds worthy of The Hallmark Channel!
Even Meghan Markle's Dog Has A Book Deal, So Now You Have No Excuse https://t.co/V2D2roLhMP https://t.co/NpGJMZt5BB pic.twitter.com/Z1ObN0Jm5U— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 11, 2018
Meghan Markle's dog is now a published author...and no, we're not joking https://t.co/LM6ID93eBp pic.twitter.com/5uRC0ocdbx— The Sun (@TheSun) September 11, 2018
Meghan Markle's #Pet #Dog Has Inspired A New Children's Book https://t.co/Rri9Au4snR pic.twitter.com/sM6eDEI6xi— Windsor Dynasty (@Windsor_Dynasty) September 11, 2018
His journey from Kentucky to Kensington Palace took the li'l Guy through Ontario, Canada, where the future princess adopted him three years ago.
The book: His Royal Dogness, Guy the Beagle: The Rebarkable True Story of Meghan Markle's Rescue Dog will be released November 20th.
Rrrrrufff.