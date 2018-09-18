See Six Dogs Get Rescued From Hurricane Florence Flooding

Sometimes, the ones who need to be rescued have four legs.

Volunteers braving the floodwaters of Leland, North Carolina, heard several terrified dogs who were abandoned by their owners inside a large locked cage.

Video of Incredible moment six dogs are rescued hurricane Florence flooding

With water quickly rising, the desperate dogs was clinging to a fence and standing on the hind legs to keep their heads above water.

Luckily, Ryan Nichols and other volunteers were able to wade through the water to unlock the cage. The dogs immediately swam toward the rescuers and then to higher ground.

With floodwater quickly rising, the rescuers reached the dogs just in time and are all safe. (Unilad)

post provided by premiere prep