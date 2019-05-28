Simple Cord Cutting Trick To Save Money and Mental Anguish

May 28, 2019
Jenny Q

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Jenny Q
Trending

Is it just me who keeps getting charged for a streaming service I decided not to use because I didn’t cancel? I didn’t think so!

Hulu, Prime, YouTube TV, HBO Go  - they all offer a free trial period varying in length. I’d make a calendar note to cancel the day before such period ended. Sometimes that reminder actually worked. Sometimes, not so much.

But if you cancel the service right after you sign-up, you’re done - and still get to try the service (except Sling) without that nagging notion that you won’t cancel in time.

You're welcome :)

Tags: 
Cut The Cord
Trick
Streaming Service
Cancellations

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes