Simple Cord Cutting Trick To Save Money and Mental Anguish

Is it just me who keeps getting charged for a streaming service I decided not to use because I didn’t cancel? I didn’t think so!

Hulu, Prime, YouTube TV, HBO Go - they all offer a free trial period varying in length. I’d make a calendar note to cancel the day before such period ended. Sometimes that reminder actually worked. Sometimes, not so much.

But if you cancel the service right after you sign-up, you’re done - and still get to try the service (except Sling) without that nagging notion that you won’t cancel in time.

You're welcome :)