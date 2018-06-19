Son Of Cowboys' Legend Erik Williams Arrested In Double Murder

MESQUITE (KRLD) - The son of Cowboy's legend Erik Williams has been arrested in connection with the murder of two men in Mesquite last week.

Cassius Shakembe Williams and Rozman Rah-saan Shannon Jr., both from Garland, have been charged in the shooting death of Jacob Bradley Hollett and Dalton James Prater.

According to TMZ, Williams is the son of the former Cowboys offensive lineman. KRLD has yet to confirm if they are related.

Police say Williams and Shannon with the victims to buy marijuana when one of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded the drugs from Hollett. Hollett attempted to drive away and was shot numerous times, police say.

