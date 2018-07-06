'Sopranos' Prequel Movie In The Works

It looks like the 'Sopranos' are getting their own movie, a prequel to be exact...

New Line purchased the script for “The Many Saints Of Newark” back in March, from 'The Sopranos' creator David Chase. New Line recently announced that Alan Taylor will direct the prequel.

In addition to nine episodes of the original series, Taylor has also directed for 'Game of Thrones,' 'Mad Men,' and 'Boardwalk Empire.' Taylor also has a few features under his belt. Most notably, Taylor directed 'Thor: The Dark World' and 'Terminator: Genesis.'

While the original series took place between 1999 and 2007, the prequel is set in 1960's Newark, New Jersey. The film will feature several characters from the original show, and will explore conflicts between African-American and Italian residents of Newark.

Via Variety