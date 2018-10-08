A Star Is Born: Lady Gaga Already Ranks Fourth on 'Best Acting by a Singer' List

Billboard magazine heaps high praise on Gaga for her brand new star turn on the big screen. The film, directed and starring Bradley Cooper, gets a 98 from Top Critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The top 10 performances for singers not playing themselves are:

Cher won an Oscar in the romantic comedy Moonstruck (1987) playing opposite Nic Cage. Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford in the romantic drama The Way We Were (1973) Ice Cube in the ground-breaking drama Boyz N the Hood (1991) Lady Gaga as Mrs. Ally Maine opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born (2018) Judy Garland earned a special Juvenile Oscar for her performance in The Wizard of Oz (1939) Madonna was nominated for an Academy Award for Evita, but her role in A League of Their Own is the most memorable. (1992) Prince basically played himself in Purple Rain (1984) but the character’s name was simply The Kid. Jennifer Hudson took home a best supporting actress Oscar for Dreamgirls (2006) even though she placed only 7th in the third season of American Idol. Dolly Parton in the out-dated career woman comedy called 9 to 5 (1980) Justin Timberlake playing Napster bad boy Sean Parker in The Social Network (2010)

And special mentions go to:

Rihanna, Ocean's 8 (2018), Childish Gambino, Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Selena Gomez, Spring Breakers(2012), Lenny Kravitz, The Hunger Games (2012), Josh Groban, Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), Mariah Carey, Precious (2009), Beyoncé, Dreamgirls (2006), Britney Spears, Crossroads (2003), Eminem, 8 Mile (2002), Queen Latifah, Chicago (2002), Whitney Houston, The Bodyguard (1992), Olivia Newton-John, Grease (1978)

story provided by Premiere Prep