Starbucks Will Close All U.S. Stores For Racial-Bias Training

Starbucks has announced that they will close their 8,000 U.S. locations on May 29, for an afternoon of racial-biased training. The decision is a direct result of two recent incidents involving alleged racial bias.

The first incident occurred on April 12. A Starbucks employee called the police after noticing two African-American men in the store who had not ordered drinks. According to the two men they were just waiting for a friend. Police arrived and arrested the men. A video of the arrest has since gone viral...

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Starbucks then issued a short apology, which actually made people even more angry with the coffee chain.

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

To make things worse for Starbucks, another video showing alleged racial bias surfaced. This time an African-American man was denied access to the bathroom because he had not purchased anything. The man spoke to a white man who had also not purchased anything yet was still allowed access to the restroom...

RACISM. pic.twitter.com/2UGZ20aOtF — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 16, 2018

The company will train its 175,000 employees on preventing discrimination, promoting inclusion, and ensuring a welcoming atmosphere at all Starbucks locations. The company also plans to include the same bias training part of the core training for new employees.

