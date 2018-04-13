Tattoo Shops Offering Friday 13th Special

Some area tattoo shops will continue the tradition of offering special $13 tattoos today... on Friday the 13th.

Most shops limit what you can get to small designs featuring the number 13, but there are some that allow you to pick any tattoo up to a certain size.



You can expect to pay a little more than $13 because you have to figure in a tip.



Daddy Jack’s Body Art Studio in Fort Worth and Elm Street Tattoo in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas are among the shops offering the deal.