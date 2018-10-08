Taylor Swift Makes Unprecedented Move by Endorsing Political Candidates

Her tour ended with two DFW shows this weekend, then Taylor Swift took to Instagram.

Sunday night, Taylor Swift endorsed two political candidates, who are Democrats with a detailed reason why. “I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.”

She admitted that events “in the past two years” compelled her to “publicly voice my political opinions.” Taylor shared a few of her abiding principles. “I believe in the fight for #LGBTQ rights. I believe that the systematic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

Declaring her “Tennessee values,” Taylor told her 112 million Instagram followers she is appalled at the voting record of eight-term congresswoman Marsha Blackburn. “She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape.”

Just 15 months ago, Taylor took the witness stand and won a court battle against a radio host, who grabbed her "bare ass" cheek.

Phil Bredesen tweeted his appreciation, “I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done.” (Billboard)

Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

Her final two shows in Arlington featured guest appearances by hometown girl Maren Morris and a performance with Sugarland and the song "Babe," which Taylor wrote.

story provided by Premiere Prep