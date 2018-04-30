Prom

Teen Surprises Prom Date By Walking For The First Time In Ten Months (Video)

April 30, 2018
Prom is an incredibly special time for students across the country. 

For one particular couple, the evening meant a little something more than just a dance.  

Twitter user MoMo has not been able to walk for ten months after suffering some unknown ailment.  But she was determined to do so for Prom.  As her date entered her home to pick her home, she walked towards him.  At first, he looks in absolute shock at what he's seeing, and it takes a second for him to react.  But when he does, he rushes towards her with a big bear hug and it's completely heart-melting adorable!

Yeah.  Pretty stinkin' cute.  And to cap off the already magical evening, MoMo was named Prom Queen!

Via People

