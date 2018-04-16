Teen Trapped In Van Dies After Two Heartbreaking 911 Calls

A teen in Ohio is dead after making several 911 calls to report that he was trapped in the seats of a minivan.

Police say 16-year-old Kyle Plush somehow became trapped in the third row bench seat and died from "positional asphyxiation." But before that, he made two heartbreaking calls to 911 pleading for help. In his first call, around 3 p.m., Plush cried and desperately tried to communicate with the operator. He was able to explain that he was trapped in the van in his school parking lot. He told the operator, "I probably don’t have much time left, so tell my mom I love her if I die."

An officer responded to the parking lot, found no signs of anyone trapped inside a van and suggested the 911 call may have been a hoax.

But then Plush called again and insisted, "This is not a joke. I am trapped inside a gold Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot of Seven Hills. … Send officers immediately. I’m almost dead." The operator had a hard time understanding him and could only hear breathing and loud banging. It wasn't until around 9 p.m. when a family member finally found him dead inside the van. The cause of death has been ruled accidental. (WLWT-TV)