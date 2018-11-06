Texas Newlyweds Die in Helicopter Crash En Route to Reception

November 6, 2018
Jenny Q
Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

A newlywed couple in Texas died late last night when the helicopter flying them from their reception crashed.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman had just exchanged vows hours earlier and hired a helicopter to fly them away from their wedding which took place at a family ranch near Uvalde, 80 miles west of San Antonio 

Their family and friends cheered as they lifted off... the helicopter crashed into the side of a hill about a mile away, killing the couple and the pilot. The crash is under investigation. 

Both were seniors at Sam Houston State University.

The crash is under investigation.

Tags: 
Newly Wed
Helicopter
Crash

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes