Texas Newlyweds Die in Helicopter Crash En Route to Reception

A newlywed couple in Texas died late last night when the helicopter flying them from their reception crashed.

A newlywed couple died early Sunday after the helicopter carrying them from their wedding crashed in Texas https://t.co/fhMFEpghWx pic.twitter.com/lHUzcPi03T — CNN (@CNN) November 5, 2018

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman had just exchanged vows hours earlier and hired a helicopter to fly them away from their wedding which took place at a family ranch near Uvalde, 80 miles west of San Antonio

Shocking: Newlywed Couple Killed In Helicopter Crash 2 Hours After Getting Married https://t.co/6I21xjpLf6 pic.twitter.com/9NmHrZh0xE — ForeBlog (@TheForeBlog) November 6, 2018

Their family and friends cheered as they lifted off... the helicopter crashed into the side of a hill about a mile away, killing the couple and the pilot. The crash is under investigation.

Both were seniors at Sam Houston State University.

